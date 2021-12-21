Liberty Tax and Loans/BTFL - 12/21/21

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Tort, Owner and Visionary of Liberty Tax and Loans/BTFL talks about assisting people now in determining what their return could be without having their W2 yet to help those planners out there (like our 4% club members) who are trying to figure if they will be getting a refund like years past or possibly paying taxes with all of the free money the government has provided. For more information please visit Libertyiit.com or call (888) TAXES-09.
