Liberty Tax and Loans/BTFL - 10/25/21

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Tort, Owner and Visionary of Liberty Tax and Loans/BTFL talks about how they are helping small businesses get through rising costs and how they have different options available for lending. For more information please visit Libertyiit.com or call (888) TAXES-09.

