Legal Services of South Central Michigan - 10/26/21

LANSING, Mich. — Christina Corcoran, Staff Attorney at Legal Services of South Central Michigan shares legal resources available to mid-Michigan residents at risk of losing their home. For more information please visit Capitalareahousing.org/pandemic-relief or by calling 517-657-8145.
