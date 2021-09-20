League of Enchantment - 9/20/21

LANSING, Mich. — Shamus Smith, President of League of Enchantment talks about building positivity in the community and into our daily lives. For more information visit LeagueOfEnchantment.org or by calling 734-726-4107.

