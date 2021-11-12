Lavacious Boutique - 11/12/21

LANSING, Mich. — Takeia, Owner of Lavacious Boutique talks about their Plus Size, trendy, affordable, sassy, fun and comfortable clothing that they sell. She also talks about the Fall Fashion Trends. For more information please visit LavaciousBoutique.com

