Launch Lansing - 08/08/24

LANSING, Mich — Jerry Robinson Jr., General Manager of Launch Family Entertainment Lansing talks about the unknown attractions of Launch Lansing! For more information, please visit LaunchLansing.com or call (517) 381-7812.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook