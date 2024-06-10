Launch Family Entertainment - 06/10/24

LANSING, Mich. — LANSING, Mich. — Jerry Robinson Jr., General Manager of Launch Family Entertainment, talks about group events and private rentals at Launch! For more information please visit LaunchLansing.com or call (517) 381-7812.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook