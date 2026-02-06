Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lansing Urgent Care - 02/06/26

Posted

Lansing Urgent Care offers injury and illness care with 8 locations throughout the Greater Lansing area featuring on site meds, telemedicine services, and convenient online check in! With extended office hours from 6a-Midnight 7 days a week at our location on Clippert St., Lansing Urgent Care offers convenient, same-day care right in your neighborhood! For more information, please visit luc517.com or call (517) 999-2273 (CARE).

