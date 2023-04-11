Lansing Symphony Orchestra - 4/11/23

LANSING, Mich. — Courtney Millbrook, Executive Director of Lansing Symphony Orchestra and Margaret Hedlund, Volunteer at Lansing Town Hall talk about how after nearly 70 years, Lansing Town Hall Lecture Series continues to bring celebrity lecturers to our community to entertain, inspire, and educate - all while supporting the Lansing Symphony Orchestra. For more information please visit lansingsymphonyorchestra.org or call (517) 323-1045.

