Lansing Shuffleboard Food Hall and Social Club - 12/08/25

Lansing Shuffle, a food hall and social club situated on the beautiful river front in Downtown Lansing, blends food, drink, and play into a daily experience. Enjoy a bite and sip at any of their 6 separate restaurants and two bars, or play the day away on the Shuffleboard courts and daily experiences offered year-round!

On December 20th, from 4-9pm, Lansing Shuffle will be hosting its first ever Holiday House. This is a all-family celebration of the holiday season. It will feature 3 events happening concurrently: A local Artisan market with 10+ vendors; a family friendly holiday party where kids can meet Santa and engage in crafts while a DJ spins the best tunes for dancing, and lastly a drink tent featuring some of the best craft drinks and spirits from the region. We are also rolling out a $10 Lunch Deal very soon.

For more information please visit LansingShuffle.com or call (517) 940-4365

