Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Lansing Shuffleboard Food Hall and Social Club - 12/08/25

Lansing Shuffleboard Food Hall and Social Club - 12/08/25
Posted

Lansing Shuffle, a food hall and social club situated on the beautiful river front in Downtown Lansing, blends food, drink, and play into a daily experience. Enjoy a bite and sip at any of their 6 separate restaurants and two bars, or play the day away on the Shuffleboard courts and daily experiences offered year-round!

On December 20th, from 4-9pm, Lansing Shuffle will be hosting its first ever Holiday House. This is a all-family celebration of the holiday season. It will feature 3 events happening concurrently: A local Artisan market with 10+ vendors; a family friendly holiday party where kids can meet Santa and engage in crafts while a DJ spins the best tunes for dancing, and lastly a drink tent featuring some of the best craft drinks and spirits from the region. We are also rolling out a $10 Lunch Deal very soon.

For more information please visit LansingShuffle.com or call (517) 940-4365

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

Deb Hart

Deb Hart

Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below