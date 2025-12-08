Lansing Shuffleboard Food Hall and Social Club - 12/08/25

Lansing Shuffle, a food hall and social club situated on the beautiful river front in Downtown Lansing, blends food, drink, and play into a daily experience. Enjoy a bite and sip at any of their 6 separate restaurants and two bars, or play the day away on the Shuffleboard courts and daily experiences offered year-round!
On December 20th, from 4-9pm, Lansing Shuffle will be hosting its first ever Holiday House. This is a all-family celebration of the holiday season. It will feature 3 events happening concurrently: A local Artisan market with 10+ vendors; a family friendly holiday party where kids can meet Santa and engage in crafts while a DJ spins the best tunes for dancing, and lastly a drink tent featuring some of the best craft drinks and spirits from the region. We are also rolling out a $10 Lunch Deal very soon.
For more information please visit LansingShuffle.com or call (517) 940-4365
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.