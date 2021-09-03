Lansing School District - 9/3/21

LANSING, Mich. — Ben Shuldiner, Superintendent of Lansing School District talks about welcoming students back to in-person learning or virtually at the new Capital Area K-12 Online school. For more information please visit LansingSchools.net or call (517) 755-1000.

