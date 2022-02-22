Lansing School District - 2/22/22

LANSING, Mich. — Sergio Keck, Deputy Superintendent of Special Populations at the Lansing School District talks about the upcoming District Showcase on February 27 at 12 to 3pm and offerings at the Lansing School District. For more information please visit LansingSchools.net or call (517) 755-1000.

