Lansing Promise - 5/30/22

LANSING, Mich. — Justin Sheehan, Executive Director of Lansing Promise talks about their upcoming dinner Thursday June 9th at Jackson Field. For more information please e-mail them at hicks@lansingpromise.org or call (517) 512-3445.
