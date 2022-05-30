Lansing Promise - 5/30/22

LANSING, Mich. — Justin Sheehan, Executive Director of Lansing Promise talks about their upcoming dinner Thursday June 9th at Jackson Field. For more information please e-mail them at hicks@lansingpromise.org or call (517) 512-3445.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook