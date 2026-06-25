Lansing Precision Power-Wash - 06/25/26

LANSING, Mich. — Since 2023, Lansing Precision Power-Wash is a locally owned company that has helped local homeowners and businesses alike with maintain the look of their properties. Window cleaning, power washing, and concrete cleaning across Lansing, DeWitt, Holt, Okemos, and Grand Ledge, Lansing Precision Power-Wash proudly helps keep mid-Michigan clean!

For more information, please visit GetPrecisionPowerWash.com or call (517) 763-8407.

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