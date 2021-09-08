Watch
Lansing Pharaohs - 9/8/21

Posted at 9:32 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 09:32:52-04

LANSING, Mich. — Chris Jackson, President and Owner of Lansing Pharaohs talks about the new professional basketball team part of the TBL League that is headed to Lansing March of 2022. The Official Ribbon Cutting will happened on Wednesday August 16th. There will be 6 Tryouts throughout the fall. For more information please visit LansingPharaohs.com or call (810) 459-4745.

