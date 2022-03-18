Lansing Pharaohs - 3/18/22

LANSING, Mich. — Chris Jackson, President & Owner and Mo Benson, Player for the Lansing Pharaohs give us an update on Lansing's Pro Basketball Team (The Lansing Pharaohs) as opening weekend at the Don Johnson Fieldhouse is right around the corner! For more information please visit LansingPharaohs.com or call (810) 459-4745.

