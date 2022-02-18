Lansing Pharaohs - 2/18/22

LANSING, Mich. — Chris Jackson, President and Owner of the Lansing Pharaohs is back with an update about the upcoming season - Scheduled to tip off in March of this year! For more information please visit LansingPharaohs.com or call (810) 459-4745.
