Lansing Mall Home Show - 04/23/26

LANSING, Mich. — Bart Loeb, Owner of Michigan Home Shows talks about the area's top home improvement companies coming together at The Lansing Home Show. This is our 5th home show at Lansing Mall. It's a great place to meet and hire experts to help with your upcoming home related projects.

April 24-26, 2026

Fri 11am-8pm

Sat 11am-8pm

Sun 12am-6pm

Lansing Mall

5330 W. Saginaw Hwy.

Lansing, MI

For additional information, please visit LansingMallHomeShow.com or call (734) 320-5322.

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