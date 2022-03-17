Lansing Lugnuts - 3/17/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, Radio Broadcaster and Media Relations for Lansing Lugnuts talks about how they are not affected by the Major League Lockout and the first two games of their season. For more information please visit LansingLugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

