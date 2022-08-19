Lansing Fraternal Order of Eagles - 8/19/22

LANSING, Mich. — Joe Jean, Secretary and Past President of the Lansing Fraternal Order of the Eagles talks about what they do and their new location. For more information please visit them on Facebook at Facebook.com/LansingAerie1039 or call (517) 708-8201.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook