Lansing Fraternal Order of Eagles - 8/11/22

LANSING, Mich. — Joe Jean, Secretary and Past President of the Lansing Fraternal Order of Eagles talks about their upcoming Fundraiser benefiting the Diabetes Fund August 13th. For more information please visit Facebook.com/LansingAerie1039 or call (517) 708-8201.

