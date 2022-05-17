Lansing Elite Dental - 5/17/22

LANSING, Mich. — Heather Kollman, Office Manager at Lansing Elite Dental talks about their upcoming event, Paws and Perfect Smiles event Friday May 20th to support the dogs that need a little extra love! For more information please visit www.LansingEliteDentist.com or call (517) 886-9696.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook