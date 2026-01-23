Lansing Community College West Campus - 01/23/26

LANSING, Mich. — LCC’s Danielle LaFleur discusses the upcoming West Campus hiring event and how to apply for college positions. For event information please visit LCC.edu/calendar/event-details/45bd8b9e-4028-4f76-b9c7-ff17ad1fa2d9 or call (517) 483-1336. For additional information please visit LCC.edu.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.