Lansing Community College West Campus - 01/23/26

LANSING, Mich. — LCC’s Danielle LaFleur discusses the upcoming West Campus hiring event and how to apply for college positions. For event information please visit LCC.edu/calendar/event-details/45bd8b9e-4028-4f76-b9c7-ff17ad1fa2d9 or call (517) 483-1336. For additional information please visit LCC.edu.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook