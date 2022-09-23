Lansing Community College - 9/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — Shelley Jeltema, Adjunct Associate Professor of Geospatial Science at Lansing Community College talks about their Drone Program. For more information please visit lcc.edu/drones or call (517) 267-6406.
