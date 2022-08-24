Lansing Community College - 8/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Daedalian Lowry, Broadcast Services manager and Host of Shining Stars talks about how to catch the voices, vibes & vision of Lansing Community College on LCC Connect. For more information please visit lccconnect.org, tune in on the radio to 89.7FM or call (517) 483-1916.

