Lansing Community College - 7/30/21

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Tonya Bailey, Chief Diversity Officer at Lansing Community College and Sandra Johnson, Director of Cesar Chavez Learning Center talk about what is new at the Cesar Chavez Learning Center, how it supports the students and how the community can get involved. For more information please visit lcc.edu or call (517) 483-1116.

