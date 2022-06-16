Lansing Community College - 6/16/22

LANSING, Mich. — Melissa Kaplan, Academic and Arts Outreach Coordinator at Lansing Community College talks about opportunities to learn about stage combat at LCC this weekend. For more information please visit lcc.edu/showinfo or call (517) 483-1122.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.