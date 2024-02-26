Lansing Community College - 2/26/24

LANSING, Mich. — Bill Castanier, President of the Historical Society of Greater Lansing and Melissa Kaplan, Academic and Arts Outreach Coordinator at Lansing Community College talk about Historians at the Movies and the documentary "Pave the Way: They Even Took the Dirt". For more information please visit www.lcc.edy/bhm or call (517) 483-1488.

