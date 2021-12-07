Lansing Community College - 12/7/21

LANSING, Mich. — Tonya Bailey, Chief Diversity Officer at Lansing Community College talks about the From Intention to Action event happening virtually on December 8th. It's a national conversation on DEI. For more information, please visit lcc.edu/action or by calling 517-582-0126.

