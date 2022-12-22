Lansing Community College - 12/22/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jeff Butcher, Emergency Medical Services Program Director at Lansing Community College talks about the college's EMS Program. For more information please visit lcc.edu/academics or call (517) 483-1410.
