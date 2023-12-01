Lansing Community College - 12/1/23

LANSING, Mich. — Doak Bloss, LCC Theatre Alumni talks about Climate Change Theatre Action Global Festival coming to Lansing Community College December 1st to 2nd. For more information please visit lcc.edu/showinfo or call (517) 483-1488.

