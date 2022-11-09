Lansing Community College - 11/9/22

LANSING, Mich. — Lee Gardner, Job Training Center Director and Heather Marshall, Job Training Coordinator with Lansing Community College share exciting training opportunities for community members looking to enter a new career. For more information please visit lcc.edu/JTCtraining or call (517) 483-9744.

