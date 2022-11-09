Lansing Community College - 11/9/22

LANSING, Mich. — Lee Gardner, Job Training Center Director and Heather Marshall, Job Training Coordinator with Lansing Community College share exciting training opportunities for community members looking to enter a new career. For more information please visit lcc.edu/JTCtraining or call (517) 483-9744.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.