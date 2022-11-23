Lansing Community College - 11/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — Steve Robinson, President of Lansing Community College talks about the global movement called Help Portrait. For more information please visit lcc.edu/help-portrait or call (517) 483-1851.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook