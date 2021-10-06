Lansing Community College - 10/6/21

LANSING, Mich. — Sandra Etherly-Johnson, Director for the Cesar Chavez Learning Center at Lansing Community College talks about the relocation to the Arts & Sciences Building on the Downtown campus. For more information please visit lcc.edu/diversity or by calling 517-483-9803.
