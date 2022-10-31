Lansing Community College - 10/31/22

LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Reinhart-Huberty, Program Improvement Manger at Lansing Community College talks about an event called: Tech Forward Men of Color in Trades, Technologies and Public Service Careers happening on November 11th. For more information please visit lcc.edu/techforwardMOC or call (517) 483-1319.
