Lansing Community College - 10/31/22

LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Reinhart-Huberty, Program Improvement Manger at Lansing Community College talks about an event called: Tech Forward Men of Color in Trades, Technologies and Public Service Careers happening on November 11th. For more information please visit lcc.edu/techforwardMOC or call (517) 483-1319.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook