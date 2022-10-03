Lansing Community College - 10/3/22

LANSING, Mich. — Cathy Wilhm, Dean of Technical Careers at Lansing Community College talks about Manufacturing Day coming up October 7th. For more information please visit lcc.edu/techcareers or call (517) 483-1336.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.