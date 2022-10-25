Lansing Community College - 10/25/22

LANSING, Mich. — Patrick Taylor, Adjunct Professor at Lansing Community College, Licensed Massage Therapist Certified and Personal Trainer talks about LCC's massage therapy program. For more information please visit lcc.edu/massage or call (517) 483-5204.

