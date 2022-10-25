Lansing Community College - 10/25/22

LANSING, Mich. — Patrick Taylor, Adjunct Professor at Lansing Community College, Licensed Massage Therapist Certified and Personal Trainer talks about LCC's massage therapy program. For more information please visit lcc.edu/massage or call (517) 483-5204.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.