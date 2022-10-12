Lansing Community College - 10/12/22

LANSING, Mich. — Tim Baker, Director of Public Service Careers at Lansing Community College encourages anyone interested in becoming a firefighter to attend the LCC Fire Academy Open House on October 18, from 6-8pm at the West Campus. For more information please visit www.lcc.edu or call (517) 483-9608.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.