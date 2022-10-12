Lansing Community College - 10/12/22

LANSING, Mich. — Tim Baker, Director of Public Service Careers at Lansing Community College encourages anyone interested in becoming a firefighter to attend the LCC Fire Academy Open House on October 18, from 6-8pm at the West Campus. For more information please visit www.lcc.edu or call (517) 483-9608.

