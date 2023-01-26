Lansing Community College - 1/26/23

LANSING, Mich. — Steve Robinson, President of Lansing Community College shares an overview of LCC Connect as the college celebrates its one-year partnership with Michigan Radio. For more information please visit https://www.lcc.edu/connect or call (800) 644-4522.

