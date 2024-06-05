Lansing Community College - 06/05/24

LANSING, Mich. — Dawn Hardin with Lansing Community College details the College Connect program, a free introduction to the college experience for recent high school grads and Michigan Reconnect participants. For more information please visit lcc.edu/cc or call (517) 483-1097.
