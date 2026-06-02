Lansing Community College - 06/02/26

LANSING, Mich. — Every year, LCC presents summer theatre in its outdoor amphitheater on the Downtown Campus. LCC's Melissa Kaplan details the 2026 Summer Stage Under the Stars series. For more information visit artsconnect.openlcc.net or call (517) 483-1122.

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