Lansing Community College - 05/28/26

LANSING, Mich. — LCC's Senior Vice President for Business Operations, Dr. Seleana Samuel, provides details on the upcoming MI-ACE Women's Network Annual Conference, hosted by LCC. For more event information, please visit lcc.edu/womens-network/2026-mi-ace-conference or call (517) 483-9701. For additional information on Lansing Community College, please visit LCC.edu.

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