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Lansing Community College - 04/06/26

LCC's Robert Helm details the upcoming Tech Forward event at the college's West Campus.
Lansing Community College - 04/06/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Community College's Trades Technology Director, Robert Helm, details the upcoming Tech Forward event at the college's West Campus.

Tech Forward: Men of Color 2026
LCC West Campus
5708 Cornerstone Dr.
Lansing, MI 48917
Friday, April 10th
8:30am - 12:15pm

This is a free event, open to the public. Registration required; space is limited.

For more information, please visit lcc.edu/techcareers or call (517) 483-1336.

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