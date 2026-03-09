Lansing Community College - 03/09/26

LANSING, Mich. — LCC's Becca Sowa provides details on the upcoming Job and Internship Fair. Whether your goal is employment or education, you'll find opportunities for both in one convenient location. This event is free and open to the public. Please register to attend.

Wednesday, March 18th

2 - 5 p.m.

Downtown Campus

Free parking in the Gannon Ramp, located at 600 N. Grand Ave. Lansing, MI 48933.

More than 70 employers will be on campus to talk about the job and internship positions they are looking to fill.

For more information, please visit LCC.edu/services/ces or call (517) 483-1172.

