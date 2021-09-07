Watch
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Lansing City Pulse & FOX47 News - 9/7/21

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:56 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 09:56:06-04

LANSING, Mich. — Skyler Ashley, Arts & Culture Editor at the Lansing City Pulse talks about teaming up with FOX47 News for the Top of the Town Contest, which uses your vote to rank the best places, people and things in Lansing. The contest kicks of tomorrow, September 8th. For more information or to submit your votes please visit FOX47news.com or LansingCityPulse.com or call (517) 371-5600 with any questions.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019