Lansing City Pulse & FOX47 News - 9/7/21

LANSING, Mich. — Skyler Ashley, Arts & Culture Editor at the Lansing City Pulse talks about teaming up with FOX47 News for the Top of the Town Contest, which uses your vote to rank the best places, people and things in Lansing. The contest kicks of tomorrow, September 8th. For more information or to submit your votes please visit FOX47news.com or LansingCityPulse.com or call (517) 371-5600 with any questions.

