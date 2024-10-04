Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope - 10/04/24

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing City Clerk’s Office and multiple community organizations are organizing a Halloween themed event to promote voter participation and citizen engagement called Souls to the Polls Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, October 26, 2024 1-4pm at Reo Elections Office, 1221 Reo Rd.

The Reo Elections Office and Foster Community Center will be open for early voting, voting registration, and/or drop off their completed absentee ballots for Lansing City voters ONLY on that same day. Check out lansingvotes.gov for more details, or call (517) 483-4131.

