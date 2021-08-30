Lansing Board of Water & Light - 8/30/21

LANSING, Mich. — Dick Peffley, General Manager of Lansing Board of Water & Light talks about two upcoming Financial Pandemic Relief Fairs to connect BWL residential customers and greater Lansing residents behind on bills to financial assistance and community resources available to assist during the pandemic. For more information please visit lbwl.com or call (517) 702-6006.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook