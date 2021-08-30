Watch
Lansing Board of Water & Light - 8/30/21

Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 10:29:11-04

LANSING, Mich. — Dick Peffley, General Manager of Lansing Board of Water & Light talks about two upcoming Financial Pandemic Relief Fairs to connect BWL residential customers and greater Lansing residents behind on bills to financial assistance and community resources available to assist during the pandemic. For more information please visit lbwl.com or call (517) 702-6006.

