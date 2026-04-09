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Lansing Board of Water & Light - 04/09/26

Lansing Board of Water & Light shares information about its upcoming Community Resource Fair. The event connect BWL residential customers and greater Lansing residents behind on bills to information on resources and financial assistance programs.
Lansing Board of Water & Light - 04/09/26
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Lansing Board of Water & Light shares information about its upcoming Community Resource Fair. The event connect BWL residential customers and greater Lansing residents behind on bills to information on resources and financial assistance programs.

Free Community Resource Fair
Wednesday, April 15th 3pm - 6pm
Alfreda Schmidt Community Center
5825 Wise Road
Lansing, MI

For more information, please visit LBWL.com or call (517) 702-6006.

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