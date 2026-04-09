Lansing Board of Water & Light - 04/09/26

Lansing Board of Water & Light shares information about its upcoming Community Resource Fair. The event connect BWL residential customers and greater Lansing residents behind on bills to information on resources and financial assistance programs.

Free Community Resource Fair

Wednesday, April 15th 3pm - 6pm

Alfreda Schmidt Community Center

5825 Wise Road

Lansing, MI

For more information, please visit LBWL.com or call (517) 702-6006.

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