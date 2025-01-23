Lansing Board of Water & Light - 01/23/25

Lansing Board of Water & Light General Manager Dick Peffley discusses their upcoming "Bright Ideas" series where customer service representatives will be on hand to help answer billing questions and offer energy saving resources to lower their costs. For more information please visit LBWL.com or call (517) 702-6006.

