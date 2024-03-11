Lansing Board of Water and Light - 03/11/24

LANSING, Mich. — Amy Adamy, public relations and marketing manager at the Lansing Board of Water and Light, joins the program to discuss their upcoming Community Resource Fair. This free event connects Lansing area residents who are struggling to pay their bills with more than a dozen partners offering resources and support services. For more information please visit www.lbwl.com or call (517) 702-6006.

